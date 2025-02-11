Ranveer Allahabadia has been making headlines recently and not for the right reasons at all. He appeared on Samay Raina's popular YouTube show 'India's Got Latent' and his controversial question to a participant on the show has created a stir not only on social media but otherwise too.

Ranveer on the show had asked, "Would you rather watch your parents have sex every day for the rest of your life or join in once and stop it forever?"He is being flaked on not just by popular celebrities but politicians like Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma have publicly stated that they will take action against Allahabadia. Mukesh Khanna too has now reacted to the statement.

Khanna, who is known for portraying the iconic character of 'Shaktimaan', took to his YouTube channel Bheeshma International to speak about the controversial question that was posed on the show.

He said, "This is a serious offence. It should not be taken lightly. Offenders should be punished heavily in order to discourage people in future from making such ashleel and irresponsible statements. People need to ask, 'Kya hogaya hai mere desh ko?'"

The Shaktimaan actor further added, "I have watched this famous YouTuber's interviews. He has done good work in the past, but now he has gone and spoken about parents and sex. Someone asked me what do you think should be done. I said, 'You should hold him and beat him. Make him sit on a donkey with his face painted black and make him tour the nation.'"

He also mentioned that the main issue according to him is that the youth exploit the notion and concept of 'freedom of expression'. He emphasised that there has to be a limit to everything. Khanna was frustrated over the fact that when Allahabadia made the comment, nobody objected to it but rather were laughing about it.

Khanna said, "Mai agar Shaktiman hota toh ise pakad ke antariksh mein fek deta. (If I were Shaktiman, I would have dragged him and thrown him in the galaxy)." That was not it but he directly addressed PM Narendra Modi and questioned Modi's dream and aspiration to see the nation being declared as a young nation in 25 years. He insisted that the PM take note of all that the younger generation is talking about and suggested the government set up an 'Ashleel control board.'

The actor also complained that this is what happens when subjects like Moral Science are removed from the curriculum, which teaches kids to value and respect others. Towards the later part of the video, he took a dig at Vir Das for speaking ill about the country at an International stage.