Rani Mukerji has once again spoken about going through a miscarriage. It was during the success meet of Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway, where Rani had revealed that she suffered miscarriage when she was pregnant with a baby at five months. And now, the Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham actress has again made some revelations about trying for a second baby.

Rani said that she tried for a second baby for almost seven years but didn't succeed. She also added that she started trying when her first born, Adira was just one-and-a-half years old. The Talaash actress further said that it pains her not to be able to give a sibling to Adira. However, she maintains that she has made peace with the fact that Adira is enough for them and is a miracle baby.

Tried for seven years

"Of course, it's difficult. I tried for a second baby for almost seven years. My daughter is eight years old now, and when she was one or one-and-a-half, I tried for my second, and I kept trying, and I finally got pregnant and then I lost the baby. Obviously, it was a very, very testing time for me. And also, I'm not very young, though I look young," she reportedly told Galatta India.

Adira is miracle child

"I'm going to turn 46, it's not an age where I can have a baby. It is traumatic for me that I can't give a sibling to my daughter, and it really pains me. But we have to always be grateful for what we have. For me, Adira is my miracle child, and I'm really happy I have her. I'm working on that, and I'm telling myself that yes, Adira is enough," Rani further added.

Rani Mukerji and Aditya Chopra got married back in 2014 and the duo has a daughter named Adira.