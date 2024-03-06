Rani Mukerji has spilled some tea on how Yash Raj Films dealt with massive setbacks and huge commercial failures after Covid. Aditya Chopra's wife and actress, Rani revealed that all the films that released after covid flopped and the production house suffered financial distress. She also revealed that when Pathaan released, it changed everything for YRF.

The Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway actress quipped that they had many big films waiting to be released but the pandemic stalled the projects. She added how the films had to sustain the cost incurred in their making and filmmakers were in pressure to release them on OTT. Rani further revealed that Aditya Chopra refused to release the films on OTT despite being offered huge sums.

Aditya Chopra said NO to OTT

Rani added that Aditya Chopra stood firm on his conviction that the films will be released in theatres for the medium they were originally made. Aditya Chopra reportedly was also offered huge money to release them on OTT but he decided to wait. But, when the films released, they all flopped. Rani was speaking at FICCI Frames 2024 and added, "All his films failed at the box office and everyone was in depression as it was a huge commercial setback," she said.

Rani on how things changed after Pathaan

Rani revealed that the pattern of film watching had changed from the time covid came in till the time the pandemic ended. "The conviction that Adi stood by, we thought some divine intervention will happen and he will be rewarded for his conviction of releasing films theatrically, but that didn't happen. Nothing worked for us until Pathaan happened. That film changed everything for Yash Raj films. God just tests your courage. Adi had that courage and I salute that," the Mardaani actress added.