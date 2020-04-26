Govinda and Rani Mukerji's pairing remains one of the most iconic ones in the history of Bollywood. At their peak, both Govinda and Rani were the most adored couple of the industry, despite the fact that Govinda was married back then, and he also had two children.

After meeting each other for the first time during the shoot of Hadd Kardi Aapne, the pair got close to each other instantly and in no-time, they were inseparable. Govinda and Rani Mukerji's on-screen romance soon started to make headlines in real life.

Govinda's extra-marital affair with Rani Mukerji

Govinda was at the peak of his career when Rani Mukerji came into his life. She was still finding her feet in the industry and she fell for the actor's humbleness, and his ability to make everyone laugh.

Soon they started to spend time together, and their closeness dominated the headlines back then. The couple started to exchange gifts, and Govinda even started to recommend Rani to filmmakers, thereby doing his best to help the young actress in her career.

Despite the obvious closeness, neither one of them opened up on their affair, because Govinda was married to Sunita Ahuja and even had two kids.

Rani Mukerji broke the silence about her 'Humdard' Govinda

While the pair remained tight-lipped for some time, Rani did clear the air regarding her relationship with Govinda during one of her older interviews.

"The press has always assumed that any heroine who works with Govinda in three or four films is having an affair with him. I am not the first one to be linked with him. Neelam, Farah, Karisma, Raveena, Preity...and I don't know how many more have been linked with him. I know just one thing, that's it's difficult to find a nice friend, a humdard like Govinda," Rani Mukerji was quoted as saying by Bollywood Googly.

Obviously, Sunita was appalled by Govinda's behaviour, and she decided to move away from the actor for some time. After this, Govinda decided to pull the brakes on his alleged affair, as the 56-year-old wasn't ready to compromise on his married life.

In no time, both Govinda and Rani moved apart, and they have maintained a cordial distance ever since. Rani would go on to marry Aditya Chopra later in the year 2014.