Bollywood's funnyman Govinda has been quite charming on-screen but very few people know that Govinda is also known to lose his cool. And because of the short temper he has often rubbed his industry colleagues the wrong way. From Salman Khan to Sanjay Dutt, everyone has been on Govinda's hit list including producer/director Karan Johar.

Karan Johar is a well-versed producer/ director and a prominent talk show host. His show Koffee With Karan is immensely popular among fans as well as industry insiders. Be it, singers, actors, comedians everyone has appeared on Karan's show. For newcomers, being invited for KJo's show is considered to be their biggest achievement but Chi Chi's fans never got the chance to see the actor on the show and this didn't go down well with Govinda. He did speak about the same to the media addressing Karan Johar and calling out names.

Govinda had expressed his anger and also slammed KJo. He rued the actor never invited him on the show and also was not in his guest list when he organized parties. He also alleged that Karan encouraged groupism and since he was not a part of the group he was never invited.

Karan Johar is very jealous

In an interview with Pinkvilla, Govinda had said, "He must have said that it would be a matter of national respect for him if he calls Govinda, but he is releasing Varun's (Dhawan) film just a week after my film. He shows that he's very humble and innocent, but woh mujhe David (Dhawan) se zyaada jealous and zyaada khatarnak lagta hai. (I find him more jealous and more dangerous than David Dhawan)"

He further added, "He (Karan) has never called me in 30 years, he doesn't see actors who are not the part of his group and doesn't even say hello, I doubt. He's not that kind-hearted. It's a well-planned and smart move by Karan that he's releasing his film a week after mine. Mujhe woh kabhi seedha nahi lagta hai. (I don't find him as straightforward as he projects himself)".

Govinda on Bollywood camps

Govinda had earlier slammed the Ae Dil Hai Mushkil director in an interview with The Indian Express, "Karan Johar never called me for any of his interviews. He has called comedians, singers, actors, newcomers and everyone else... You start a Karan Johar show in which Govinda should never be seen. Throw parties in which Govinda should never be seen. Many such things have happened with me," adding, "Bhayankar camps exist here. Inki badi milli bhagat hai (all are in collusion). Bade chalu hai yeh log. (They are very smart)."