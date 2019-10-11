The war between Rangoli Chandel and Deepika Padukone does not seem to be coming to an end anytime soon. Deepika's recent comments on mental health have not gone down well with Rangoli, who has again accused her of faking her depression.

In a recent interview, when Deepika was asked about the title controversy over Kangana Ranaut's film Judgementall Hai Kya, Deepy said, "When we have films like Mental Hai Kya, and we have posters in a particular manner, we have to be more sensitive. Because we are working towards de-stigmatizing mental illness, and on the other hand, they are stereotyping it."

Deepika's statement didn't go down well with Kangana's sister, Rangoli, who went on a Twitter rant and wrote, "Kangana still feels we must normalise word Mental. Kangana makes highly acclaimed film on Mental illness magar usse bhi problem hai... wah!! Achcha hai tum logon jaise classy nahin hai, Kangana still feels we must normalise word Mental."

"Sorry Kangana ko depression ka natak nahin aaya, heroes ke kachche media ke samne nahin sukhaye, instead she played a mental illness patient to perfection made a film on illness and prejudice around it. Kitni naadaan hai, image nahin bana payi public aur media ko ungaliyon pe nahin ghuma payi, bas honestly apne kaam mein lagi hai, us se jayada stupid koi hai? Khelne wale toh khel rahe hain," she wrote.

"Ha ha ha a woman in steady relationship with another man goes on record and says that I still love my ex boyfriend's boxers, for bollywood this is class, matlab english mein kachche ko boxer bolo toh classy hai. aur Kangana makes highly acclaimed film on Mental illness magar usse bhi problem hai... wah!! Achcha hai tum logon jaise classy nahin hai, Kangana still feels we must normalise word Mental," she further said.