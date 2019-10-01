Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli Chandel posted a couple of pictures that show how she looked before the acid attack.

Rangoli first shared a childhood picture where she is seen alongwith her younger sister Kangana and their mother. The picture is from the year 1998 as evident from the calendar in the frame.

"Look what I found a picture of Chotu and me with mom can anyone spot the calendar behind with year written on it ?," she captioned the image.

Soon after she posted this throwback photo, her followers started requesting her to share her pictures from her college days. Obliging to the requests, Rangoli posted two pictures from her college days.

"OMG !! Such an overwhelming response to our childhood pics, lot of friends asking for my pics from college, ha ha we were science students, we had no time for all this, still found one from annual day," she wrote as caption in those photos.

In her next tweet, she revealed that the pictures were clicked some time before the acid attack. She revealed that one man threw acid on her as she refused his proposal. She also said that she had to undergo 54 surgeries for this, and even Kangana was beaten by the culprits.

"Shortly after this image was clicked, the guy whose proposal I refused threw one litre acid on my face, I had to go through 54 surgeries strangely and simultaneously my little sister was physically assaulted and almost beaten to death for what? Cause our parents gave birth to beautiful, intelligent and confident daughters, world is not kind to girl child ,time to fight all kind of social evil ... so it's safer for our children," she tweeted.

While Rangoli's story touched hearts of her followers, who appreciated her courage, many of them felt that Rangoli looked even more beautiful than Kangana. Seeing the pictures, we must say Rangoli definitely looked as pretty as Kangana, if not more than her.