Kangana Ranaut recently revealed some funny yet interesting details about her teenage year's relationships, and her first kiss.

Speaking at India Today Mind Rocks Delhi 2019, the national award winning actress said that her first kiss was "messy", and her mouth was 'frozen'. Kangana said that her first relationship happened at the age of 16-17 with a Punjabi guy, who was 28.

Talking about her "obsessive lover" side, the Manikarnika actress revealed that while the guy initially found her to be a kid, she was desperate to date him.

"I had my first relationship at 17-18. I was in Chandigarh. My friend was on a date, and I ended up with her date's friend. He was a cute Punjabi guy. He was 28 and I was 16-17. He looked at me and he was like, 'you're a kid'. He figured that I was too new in the game. I was heartbroken. I personally feel that I'm an obsessive lover. I used to message him saying, give me a chance, I'll grow up," Kangana said at the event.

"I could not kiss him, so I practiced kissing on my palm. My first kiss wasn't magical at all, it was messy. Mera muh freeze ho gaya tha, I couldn't move. Ladke ne bola muh hilao toh zara!" she added with a laughter.

Like most other teenagers, the 32-year-old diva also confessed that she had her first crush on a teacher when she was in ninth standard.

"Pehla pyaar was with my teacher. When you are young, your heart still beats for your teacher. By 15 or 16, guys don't even have moustaches, so there's just a teacher in front of you to fall in love with. I was in the 9th standard, I had a crush on my teacher. At that time, the song, Chand Chhupa Badal Mein had released. So, I used that dupatta and hallucinated about him," she said. Well, that's some candid confessions.

Kangana was last seen in the movie Judgemental Hai Kya that also featured Rajkummar Rao. The film did decent business at the box office, and both the stars' performances were appreciated.