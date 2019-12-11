Rangoli Chandel, the sister and PR of Kangana Ranaut, has opened up about the failure of Panipat at the box office and said it is really difficult to make hit biopic. She also bowed down to birthday boy Dilip Kumar for his legacy of method acting.

Panipat, which is a historical war drama, was released in the cinema halls on November 29 and has failed to make the expected amount of business. Made on budget of Rs 100 crore, the movie is struggling to cross Rs 50 crore gross mark at the worldwide box office in the first week. Its current trends show that the film is heading to become another big Bollywood disaster of the year 2019.

Panipat has failed to make it big despite having big-budget, leading production houses and popular actors in the lead cast. A fan named Rahul Verma (@RahulVerma4860) tweeted, "Just saying When big movies backed up by huge production houses are falling flat at boxoffice (#Pagalpanti, #Panipat, etc), #KanganaRanaut's #Manikarnika did approx 100cr nett!!! This is what 'Stardom'."

Responding to him, Rangoli Chandel expressed her disappointment over people not considering Manikarnika a hit. She wrote, "Thank u @RahulVerma4860 it's very difficult to make a biopic with no fiction or distortion or sexualisation f characters fr it to do worldwide 150cr even NewYork times callled it a big commercial success bt people here turning green wid jealousy it's so hard to deal wid such envy."

Rangoli on Kangana's method acting

Kangana Ranaut's sister added, "It's very easy to make prostitutes and gangster biopics put them in a bathtub and show their sex lives, there are many takers for that but to make a film about a righteous character and to cultivate audience for that is a victory we must celebrate ."

In a series of tweets, Rangoli Chandel explained how her sister Kangana Ranaut sets herself apart from her contemporary actresses. She tweeted, "Kangana says there has been more glamorous or better dancers, female actors, in the past but she believes in terms of universally accepted Method acting she has established herself in the top position and many agree with her."

Rangoli Chandel also said that her sister Kangana Ranaut feels none among the male actors has surpassed the method acting of Dilip Kumar, who is celebrating his 97th birthday today. She bowed down to his legacy and wished him happy birthday.

Rangoli Chandel tweeted, "When I ask her about the male actors she says no one has yet surpassed Yusuf Saab (Dilip Kumar) his sophisticated subtle approach to his characters a beautiful blend of commercial and method... In those days people only knew loud stage acting he introduced method that too blended with his star appeal, we bow down to the legacy that is yet to be challenged Happy birthday Dilip sir "