Kareena Kapoor and her husband Saif Ali Khan, on Wednesday, announced they are expecting an addition to their family. "We are very pleased to announce that we are expecting an addition to our family !! Thank you to all our well wishers for all their love and support," Saif and Kareena said in a statement.

Kareena's father Randhir Kapoor had earlier acted clueless about his daughter's pregnancy. He had said that if the news is true then he would be really happy. And now, he has revealed that the couple had informed him about the pregnancy a few days ago and also went on to reveal Kareena's due date.

"Bebo and Saif gave us the news a few days ago. I am delighted and very very happy. Kareena is due for sometime around March next year," Randhir Kapoor told Pinkvilla.

Soha on cloud nine

After the couple announced their second pregnancy, Saif's sister Soha Ali Khan shared a special message for sister-in-law Kareena Kapoor Khan shortly.

Soha took to her verified Instagram account to share a photo of her brother Saif Ali Khan with the caption, "The quadfather", referring to the fact that this is the fourth time Saif will be a father. The actor already has Sara and Ibrahim from his first marriage with Amrita Singh, and son Taimur from Kareena.

"Coming soon!! Couldn't resist! Congratulations @kareenakapoorkhan be safe and healthy - and radiant as ever!" Soha wrote in her Instagram post tagging Kareena.