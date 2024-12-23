The Department of Panchayati Raj, Government of Jharkhand, is set to organize a National Workshop on the Provisions of the Panchayats (Extension to the Scheduled Areas) Act, 1996 (PESA Act) on 24th December 2024 in Ranchi. This event marks a significant milestone in strengthening grassroots democracy in India's tribal regions, commemorating the enactment of the PESA Act on 24th December 1996.

The PESA Act, a landmark legislation, empowers Gram Sabhas in Scheduled Areas with self-governance and the management of natural resources. It plays a critical role in protecting tribal communities from exploitation and highlights the government's commitment to preserving and promoting the social, economic, cultural, and political way of life of the Scheduled Tribes.

The workshop will be graced by the presence of Smt. Deepika Pandey Singh, Minister of Panchayati Raj, Rural Development & Rural Works, Jharkhand, who will deliver the keynote address. Shri Vivek Bharadwaj, Secretary, Ministry of Panchayati Raj, will address the National Workshop, highlighting the significance of PESA in advancing local governance in Scheduled Areas. Other key contributors to the PESA Workshop include Shri Alok Prem Nagar, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Panchayati Raj, Shri Vinay Kumar Choubey, Principal Secretary, Department of Panchayati Raj, Jharkhand, and Smt. Nesha Oraon, Director, Panchayati Raj, Jharkhand. They will offer their insights and guidance on advancing the objectives of the PESA Act.

Jharkhand is on the verge of finalizing its PESA Rules in alignment with the PESA Act. This significant event will serve as a vital platform for engaging stakeholders in discussions on the Act's objectives, achievements, and its critical role in empowering local governance while safeguarding the rights of communities in Scheduled Areas.

The day-long PESA Workshop is designed to facilitate meaningful dialogue and generate actionable outcomes that will benefit the targeted communities. The program includes comprehensive discussions on PESA's role in strengthening governance in Scheduled Areas, along with a short film and song showcasing the essence and impact of PESA. The event will feature keynote addresses, panel discussions on tribal traditions and governance practices, and cultural presentations showcasing the rich heritage of tribal communities. Stakeholders will deliberate on critical issues, including traditional Gram Sabha practices and their integration with Panchayat governance to enhance local self-governance in Scheduled Areas.

The Ministry of Panchayati Raj has advised the ten PESA States – Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Odisha, Rajasthan, and Telangana – to organize impactful awareness and capacity-building activities across their respective regions. These initiatives aim to actively engage key stakeholders, including elected representatives of Panchayati Raj Institutions, Gram Sabha members, and officials from line Departments such as Forest, Revenue, Rural Development, Tribal Welfare, and Social Justice.

The PESA Act was enacted on 24th December 1996 to empower tribal communities in Scheduled Areas through self-governance via Gram Sabhas. However, its effective implementation has faced challenges due to delays in State-specific PESA Rules, lack of comprehensive training materials, and supportive State laws. To address these challenges and strengthen the implementation of the PESA Act, the Ministry of Panchayati Raj has called upon all PESA States to organize befitting activities, events, and run an intensive awareness campaign on 24th December 2024.

The Ministry of Panchayati Raj has organized a series of key conferences in 2024 to strengthen the implementation of the PESA Act. The first Regional Conference was held on 11th–12th January 2024 at YASHADA, Pune, Maharashtra, covering the PESA States of Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, and Rajasthan. The second Regional Conference took place on 4th–5th March 2024 at Ranchi, Jharkhand, focusing on the PESA States of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Odisha, and Telangana. A National Conference on PESA was convened on 26th September 2024 at Dr. Ambedkar International Centre, New Delhi, where the PESA–GPDP Portal and Seven Specialized Training Modules were launched to enhance Gram Panchayat Development Plans (GPDPs) and training initiatives.