The Kapoor family is, in every sense of the term, a fully-filmy family; most of the members have been part of the film industry and have made a name for themselves. However, Rishi and Neetu Kapoor's daughter Riddhima Kapoor, who is Ranbir Kapoor's older sister, chose to stay away from the movie business for the longest time. Riddhima, who got married very early on in life, had shifted to New Delhi and would only be seen in Mumbai for big events and parties. Last year, she stepped into B-town with her OTT debut, Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives. Fans were interested to know if she would ever be seen on the big screen. Riddhima finally has an answer to that question.

Riddhima was very well appreciated after her Netflix debut, and netizens were impressed with her natural screen presence. Over time and again, she had said that she does not want to fully be in the film business, but there is a recent rumour that is doing the rounds- as per speculation, Riddhima is finally going to be seen on the big screen in a film. Confirming the same news, Riddhima spoke to Hindustan Times about her movie debut.

She said, "Yes, I am filming a movie in the hills". While she did not reveal any important details about her upcoming film, she mentioned, "All I can say is that we are shooting here until June."

Many reports have suggested that her mother, Neetu Kapoor, will also be a part of this film. Celebrated comedian Kapil Sharma, too, is likely to play an important role. However, neither of these was confirmed by Riddhima and is just speculation doing the rounds.

Riddhima's brother Ranbir Kapoor and cousins Kareena and Karisma Kapoor have furthered the grand legacy of the Kapoor family. Now, Riddhima, too, like her brother and sisters, will step into the movie business. She mentioned that everyone in her family is extremely excited for her.

She shared, "They are so excited. I keep sending them snippets of the scene, and yes, fully supportive - the best part is mom and I are staying together, and we rehearse our lines every day. Samara (her daughter) is going to visit me once her school breaks for summer holidays."

Riddhima yet again clarified that she never planned to be in the movie business, and things just panned out by themselves. She mentioned, "I didn't plan this. When I was approached, I just said yes. I heard the script and loved it."

The jewellery designer was last seen on the Netflix reality show 'Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives'. Riddhima featured in the show alongside Bhavana Panday, Maheep Kapoor, Neelam Kothari Soni, Seema Sajdeh, Shalini Passi and Kalyani Saha Chawla. The show had been produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions.