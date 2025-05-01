Waves 2025 Summit: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, SRK, Akshay Kumar seated together; Deepika Padukone sits with Mira Rajput [Inside Pics]
It was a star-studded Thursday morning as Bollywood's biggest names attended the WAVES Summit 2025, which kicked off on May 1. Celebrities including Shah Rukh Khan, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Hema Malini, Saif Ali Khan, Sobhita Dhulipala, Naga Chaitanya, and others were spotted at the prestigious event.

Let's take a look at who wore what

Shah Rukh Khan looked dapper in a black pathani suit paired with matching pants and sunglasses. 

Alia Bhatt stunned in a pink printed saree that she wore in Maharastrian style, while Ranbir Kapoor chose a green Nehru-collared kurta with black pants.

Saif Ali Khan wore a white kurta set layered with a purple short kurta, accessorized with sunglasses. His daughter also attended, donning an off-white embroidered short kurta with Pathani salwar.

Shahid Kapoor came with his wife, Mira Rajput. Shahid wore an all-white suit. Mira looked surreal in a red dress layered with a white shirt.

Deepika Padukone opted for an elegant beige traditional ensemble.

Rajinikanth kept it casual in a white T-shirt and black pants.

Aamir Khan and Bobby Deol twinned in all-black outfits.

Vicky Kaushal wore a black short kurta and pants. His wife, Katrina Kaif, skipped the summit.

Akshay Kumar opted for a suit. He was seated beside Ranbir Kapoor and SRK. 

What is the WAVES Summit all about?

Organised by the Union Ministry of Information & Broadcasting, WAVES 2025 aims to celebrate India's spiritual heritage while promoting the global creator economy. The summit's theme is "Connecting Creators, Connecting Countries."

Take a look at PM Modi's speec

