Popular actor Palak Tiwari is gearing up for her upcoming film, The Bhootnii, which is slated to hit theaters on May 1. The film's music launch event was held in Mumbai on Tuesday, April 29.

Alongside Palak, veteran actor Sanjay Dutt was also present at the event. Palak looked breathtakingly beautiful in a heavily golden-embellished lehenga, which she paired with a blue crop top. She kept her hair loose for the event.

As she arrived at the venue, Palak was mobbed by fans and paparazzi who hovered around her to take a glimpse of her. Though she came in a jeep, it became difficult for her to step out due to the crowd. Her team had to step in and physically assist her out of the vehicle.

In the clip, a male member of her team is seen holding her in his arms while helping her out of the vehicle to navigate through the chaos.

Another video from the event shows Palak seated inside the car, smiling and waving at the paparazzi.

However, netizens soon took to the comment section of the paparazzi's post, expressing concern that Palak appeared uneasy and uncomfortable when the male team member held her by the arms.

A user wrote, "But who's that boy?'

Another mentioned, "She looks visibly uncomfortable."

Palak shot to fame with Bijlee Bijlee, her debut music video, also featuring Harrdy Sandhu. She has also featured in another music video, Mangta Hai Kya, with Aditya Seal.

She was also part of Salman Khan's Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.

The Bhootnii, starring Palak Tiwari, also features Sanjay Dutt, Mouni Roy, Sunny Singh, Aasif Khan, and Beyounick in key roles. Directed by Sidhaant Sachdev and produced by Deepak Mukut and Sanjay Dutt, the film is set to release in cinemas on May 1. It is expected to clash at the box office with Ajay Devgn's Raid 2, which also stars Vaani Kapoor and Riteish Deshmukh in pivotal roles.