Bollywood actor Mouni Roy is leaving no stone unturned in promoting her upcoming film Bhootnii, co-starring Sanjay Dutt and Palak Tiwari.

Apart from promotional activities, Mouni is also juggling other professional commitments and has been frequently flying in and out of the country. On Monday, she was spotted at the airport, where she greeted the paparazzi and posed for photos before proceeding to the security check.

Just a few hours later, she took to social media to lash out at British Airways, alleging that she and her team were treated horribly at Heathrow Airport.

What happened?

Mouni explained that after an 11-hour flight, she and her team arrived at the airport, although one team member was on a separate flight. She claimed she politely asked a staff member, whom she identified as a Muslim man, if all four of them could be accommodated on the same flight, even offering to pay extra for the change. According to her, the staff member suddenly became hostile, allegedly taking offense at her tone and questioning whether she even wanted to fly.

Angered by the incident, Mouni tagged Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a post, stating that she had to "beg" and "cry" to be allowed to board the flight. She called for strong action against the male staffer, whom she accused of being rude.

In a now-deleted tweet, Mouni wrote, "To my and my entire team's amazement, none of the women present supported us, but I believe they are the reason we were eventually allowed to board the flight. If it were up to that horrible man, he would have laughed and been happy if we had missed it. Please look into this. I'm not worried for myself, but please investigate this for the sake of women and international travelers who aren't on social media. Thank you."

She added, "You must appoint people who treat everyone equally, not those who act racially superior. No one should have to cry to board a flight when they've done nothing wrong. That man was horrible, and although the women staff understood, they still supported him—just because he was part of their team. So no, I'll speak openly, because my team and I were treated terribly."

Mouni concluded her remarks by questioning, "Is this racism, or what? Not cool!"