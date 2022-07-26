Ranbir Kapoor-Sanjay Dutt starrer kicked off to a rocky start at the box office with the first-day collection ticking at just Rs 10 crore. During its first weekend, the film grossed just Rs 31 crore. On Monday, the film saw a steady drop and many theatres have reportedly cancelled the show due to less or zero occupancy. According to a report by Bollywood Hungama, the show saw a huge 70 per cent drop in bookings on Monday. The report states that Shamshera earned a mere Rs 4 crore on the first weekday.

Directed by Karan Malhotra and produced by Yash Raj Films (YRF), the film is made with a whopping budget of Rs 150 crores. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh wrote, "#Shamshera meets with a tragic fate... Shockingly low weekend biz... Will face rough weather on weekdays... Also, arrival of new films will hit biz hard... Fri 10.25 cr, Sat 10.50 cr, Sun 11 cr. Total: ₹ 31.75 cr. #India biz."

#Shamshera meets with a tragic fate... Shockingly low weekend biz... Will face rough weather on weekdays... Also, arrival of new films will hit biz hard... Fri 10.25 cr, Sat 10.50 cr, Sun 11 cr. Total: ₹ 31.75 cr. #India biz. pic.twitter.com/BEUFCefswo — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 25, 2022

Sumi Kadel called it a catastrophic disaster. #Shamshera Monday ₹ 2.90 cr nett.. Total 4 days - ₹ 34.15 nett. Film has witnessed one of the biggest crashes of all time on monday for a big budget hindi film led by big names..Lifetime to wrap below ₹ 50 cr nett as said earlier.. Verdict- CATASTROPHIC DISASTER," he wrote.

#Shamshera Monday ₹ 2.90 cr nett..



Total 4 days - ₹ 34.15 nett. Film has witnessed one of the biggest crashes of all time on monday for a big budget hindi film led by big names..



Lifetime to wrap below ₹ 50 cr nett as said earlier..



Verdict- CATASTROPHIC DISASTER pic.twitter.com/HoNLRDzhWB — Sumit Kadel (@SumitkadeI) July 26, 2022

Well, ever since the release of the teaser, the film has been giving fans a KGF-dejavu moment with Ranbir's character and image reminding of Yash. Set in the fictitious city of Kaza, the period thriller revolves around a warrior tribe, who are enslaved and tortured by a ruthless authoritarian general Shudh Singh (played by Sanjay Dutt). A slave fights for his survival, for his tribe, for their freedom and dignity, he then emerges as a legend.