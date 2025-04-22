Ranbir Kapoor's niece, Samara Sahni, daughter of Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, is one of the most popular star kids on the block. The star kid often shares candid selfies and day-to-day glimpses of her personal and professional life on Instagram. Samara isn't camera-shy and is frequently spotted striking poses for the paparazzi.

Ranbir Kapoor's niece, Samara Sahni's British accent wins Internet

Recently, a video of Samara went viral across several paparazzi pages. In the clip, Samara adorably talks about healthy and unhealthy food.

She says, "We should eat strawberries, apples, bananas, and lots of fruits." She then playfully zooms her face toward the camera and adds, "You must not eat sugar."

Samara goes on to explain that sugar includes cupcakes, lollipops, and much more. She concludes by saying, "Some sugars are healthy, and some aren't."

The video received lots of love from fans on social media. Netizens were blown away by her acting skills and expressions, calling her the "future actor of the Kapoor clan." Needless to say, she has the Kapoor genes in her.

Some even praised her accent and how meticulously she expressed herself.

A user wrote, "Love that she is not speaking with that creepy Indian accent... so the English is definitely sounding like English, not like Hindi..."

Another user mentioned, "She looks like Ranbir and will surely get into acting."

A section of netizens slammed her, one comment read, "Overacting..."

The next one wrote, "She should focus on rather than content creation."

Neetu Kapoor also took to Instagram stories and proudly shared her granddaughter's video.

A few months ago, during Aadar and Alekha's wedding festivities, a video of Samara also went viral. The clip showed her happily posing with her mother, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni. However, her expression noticeably changed when her grandmother, Neetu Kapoor, joined the frame. In a subtle yet clear gesture, Samara gently nudged Neetu out of the shot. The moment sparked a flurry of reactions online, with some netizens calling the teenager "rude" for her behavior.

However, Riddhima, in an interview, justified her daugther's behavior and said, "The whole thing got blown out of proportion. The poor child was only trying to pose. She wasn't upset. She was very excited, so much so that in the car she kept saying that, 'Oh my God, I'm sure there are gonna be photographers and I'm gonna pose like this and that'. And because the paparazzi were asking us to come together, she just wanted to pose on her own. She didn't push her nani."