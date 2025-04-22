Virat Kohli is not just an ace cricketer but also a doting father and a devoted husband to Anushka Sharma. He is currently playing in the IPL for Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB).

In a recent match held in Bengaluru, RCB faced a defeat against Punjab Kings (PBKS), losing by 7 wickets. Despite the loss, Virat displayed commendable sportsmanship by warmly greeting players from the opposing team, including PBKS co-owner Preity Zinta.

Virat Kohli shows Vamika and Akaay's photos to Preity Zinta

Several pictures and videos capturing Virat and Preity's interaction have surfaced online.

In one of the clips, Virat is seen pulling out his phone and proudly showing Preity pictures of his children, Vamika and Akaay. Preity was seen gushing over the cute kids as she kept looking at the screen with admiration and warmth.

Preity was spotted in the PBKS jersey, while Virat sported the signature RCB jersey. The on-field camaraderie between Preity and Virat was unmissable.

Meanwhile, Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma have always maintained a high level of privacy when it comes to their children, often keeping them away from the public eye.

