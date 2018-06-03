Ranbir Kapoor in Sanju new song (left) Sanjay Dutt
Ranbir Kapoor in Sanju new song (left) Sanjay DuttYouTube screenshot/Facebook

The makers of Sanju have released its first song titled Main Badhiya Tub hi Badhiya that shows Ranbir Kapoor portraying Sanjay Dutt's character during the early days of his career. Many felt Ranbir looked like a "gay" while Sanjay was "macho" in reality.

The song video shows Ranbir portraying young and energetic Sanjay lip-syncing to a woman's voice. While the actor threw some girlish expressions in the song deliberately, some trolled Ranbir and the makers of the film for "insulting" Sanju's machoism.

There are a number of tweets mocking Ranbir for his "girly" act. People are questioning director Rajkumar Hirani's intention behind portraying someone like Sanjay that way.

"Don't know if they r insulting Sanju or what !!! From which angle this Gay is portraying Sanjay Dutt? Ffs [sic]," one tweeted.

"Saw #Badhiya song..Just cnt blv its from #Sanju ..Not even in dreams can baba have such gayish expressions.., I mean He is was d Macho man with that manly attitude ..this cant be him ever [sic]," another tweeted.

On the other side, Ranbir's fans tried to defend the act saying that the character shown was during Sanjay's young age, and moreover, he was supposed to lip-sync to a woman's voice. However, the internet users refuse to buy the argument.

Check some of the tweets:

Sung by Sonu Nigam and Sunidhi Chauhan, the song Main Badhiya Tub hi Badhiya has been composed by Rohan-Rohan and lyrics are penned by Puneet Sharma.

Sanju is one of the most awaited flicks of 2018. The trailer received good response from the viewers are all eager to know Sanjay's controversial life story on the big screen.

It is also being believed that this movie will back Ranbir's career on track. The actor has been facing repeated flops, but Sanju is expected to set the box office ringing. The film is slated to be released on June 29.