The makers of Sanju have released its first song titled Main Badhiya Tub hi Badhiya that shows Ranbir Kapoor portraying Sanjay Dutt's character during the early days of his career. Many felt Ranbir looked like a "gay" while Sanjay was "macho" in reality.

The song video shows Ranbir portraying young and energetic Sanjay lip-syncing to a woman's voice. While the actor threw some girlish expressions in the song deliberately, some trolled Ranbir and the makers of the film for "insulting" Sanju's machoism.

There are a number of tweets mocking Ranbir for his "girly" act. People are questioning director Rajkumar Hirani's intention behind portraying someone like Sanjay that way.

"Don't know if they r insulting Sanju or what !!! From which angle this Gay is portraying Sanjay Dutt? Ffs [sic]," one tweeted.

"Saw #Badhiya song..Just cnt blv its from #Sanju ..Not even in dreams can baba have such gayish expressions.., I mean He is was d Macho man with that manly attitude ..this cant be him ever [sic]," another tweeted.

On the other side, Ranbir's fans tried to defend the act saying that the character shown was during Sanjay's young age, and moreover, he was supposed to lip-sync to a woman's voice. However, the internet users refuse to buy the argument.

Check some of the tweets:

Jst saw #Badhiya song & now i have question for @RajkumarHirani tht r u sure in #Sanju #RanbirKapoor is playing @duttsanjay 's role ??

As i am seeing #SanjayDutt since 90's & he have macho image, strong personality & you r showing gayish image of RK as sanjay ??. NT ACCEPTABLE — Harshada? (@IAmTheSalmanFan) June 3, 2018

Never knew @duttsanjay was so gayish during his youth !! And all my life I thought he was a Macho Man. It was all lies. Thanks for opening my eyes @RajkumarHirani #Sanju pic.twitter.com/VULOLxLhsG — SIKANDER ? (@4everloveSalman) June 3, 2018

Looks like another jagga jasoos in making. Those gayish steps by RK☺️☺️ ... what made raju hirani to cask RK to potray sanju. He is Nowhere close to the macho image of sanjay dutt. RK has such a womanish face? ye to Shole ke baad Shan wali best ho gai hirani g #Badhiya — MK (@Tiger25179318) June 3, 2018

Instead of taking PaROLE . Sanju Baba should have taken intrest in casting of his ROLE in Sanju... Badhiya is an abuse to Sanju Baba's Macho Image.. Horrible — Lafanga (@chupbesaale) June 3, 2018

DEAR RANBIR KAPOOR

DON'T SPOIL SANJAY DUTT,'S MACHO IMAGE pic.twitter.com/nI8kLiu5uD — kunal #kick (@iKunnu_Kick) June 3, 2018

Was very excited to watch #Sanju after watching the teaser but trailer n this wth does #SanjayDutt looks like a gay

Though not Sanjay's fan but really disappointed @duttsanjay @RajkumarHirani pic.twitter.com/ugjKZMz3qu — kajal (@kajalshah76) June 3, 2018

Everything is ghatiya in #Badhiya. Raju is showing unseen reality of Sanju where he used to act as gay. Is it sanju's biopic or SRK's? — NotThatGuy (@being_tiger_) June 3, 2018

Sung by Sonu Nigam and Sunidhi Chauhan, the song Main Badhiya Tub hi Badhiya has been composed by Rohan-Rohan and lyrics are penned by Puneet Sharma.

Sanju is one of the most awaited flicks of 2018. The trailer received good response from the viewers are all eager to know Sanjay's controversial life story on the big screen.

It is also being believed that this movie will back Ranbir's career on track. The actor has been facing repeated flops, but Sanju is expected to set the box office ringing. The film is slated to be released on June 29.