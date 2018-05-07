Yash Raj Films have announced their next movie titled Shamshera with Ranbir Kapoor. The announcement has been made with a short first look video that presents Ranbir as a fierce dacoit.

The first look video of Shamshera shows Ranbir Kapoor holding an ax and a quiver full of arrows and leading a group of fighters. His face has a lot of wound marks, giving him a tough look. Going by the attire and the kind of weapons, it looks like Shamshera will be set in the pre-independence era.

The tagline of the movie is "Karam Se Dacait, Dharam Se Azaad". However, it's not clear if Ranbir's character is completely a dark one, or will it have positive shades as well.

This is the first time the actor will be seen in such a savage role. He has mostly been seen playing charming characters, but Shamshera will show him in a completely new avatar.

Speaking about the film, Ranbir said Shamshera is the kind of movie he was looking for.

"Shamshera is exactly the film I was looking for. While growing up watching Hindi commercial cinema, I had an image of what a film hero should be doing. Shamshera allows me to do everything that I had imagined and it's a very exciting project for me. Karan is going to take me completely out of my comfort zone and I'm looking forward to this challenge," Hindustan Times quoted him as saying.

करम से डकैत,

धरम से आज़ाद

Presenting #RanbirKapoor in a never seen before avatar in YRF's next action adventure #SHAMSHERA. Directed by @karanmalhotra21 | @ShamsheraMovie pic.twitter.com/5Dqg7GDOhQ — Yash Raj Films (@yrf) May 7, 2018

Although the full cast of the film is yet to be announced, there are rumors that it would also feature Sanjay Dutt and Vaani Kapoor.

Produced by Aditya Chopra, Shamshera will be directed by Karan Malhotra

On a related note, Ranbir will next be seen playing Sanjay Dutt in his biopic directed by Rajkumar Hirani. And then, the two are likely to share the screen space in Shamshera.