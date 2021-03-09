Ranbir Kapoor has tested positive for coronavirus. Ranbir Kapoor is the latest celebrity to have tested positive for the Covid – 19 virus. Ranbir Kapoor's uncle had recently made the announcement that the actor was unwell but hadn't disclosed the illness. It was Ranbir's mother Neetu Kapoor who made the news official with a social media post.

"I believe he is not well, but I am not sure about the nature of the illness. I am not in town," Randhir had told a website. And now Neetu Singh has confirmed the news. She took to social media and said, "Thank you for your concern and your good wishes. Ranbir has tested positive for Covid-19. He is on medication and recovering well. He is in self-quarantine at home and following all precautions."

Ranbir Kapoor and Neetu Singh were recently spotted in and around Gateway of India. Speculations were rife that the duo were scouting for wedding locations. There were also the reports of Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor deciding to tie-the-knot after the release of Brahmastra. The release date of Brahmastra would be announced on March 15, which happens to be Alia Bhatt's birthday.

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt fell-in-love with each other during the making of the film and it was during the making that they made their relationship official too. Ranbir had called Brahmastra a "modern day fairy tale love story". On work front, Ranbir's kitty is quite full this year. Apart from Brahmastra, the actor would also be seen in Shamshera. The film also has Vaani Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt in pivotal roles. Apart from this, he also has Luv Ranjan's next.