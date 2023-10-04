Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor has been summoned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with the Mahadev online betting app case. He has been directed to appear before the probe agency on October 10.

Ranbir Kapoor had been associated as a social media influencer for the Mahadev online betting platform. It has been reported that he received payments for conducting promotional activities on behalf of the app.

This case has cast a shadow over several high-profile celebrities, including Bollywood actors, singers, and comedians, who are now under the scrutiny of the investigation agency. The focus of the investigation revolves around their participation in the extravagant wedding of Sourabh Chandrakar, a co-promoter of the online betting app, which took place in Dubai. Agency sources have indicated that some of these celebrities may be summoned as witnesses in the ongoing money laundering case against the platform.

The ED has carried out extensive searches in various cities, including Kolkata, Bhopal, and Mumbai, as part of its efforts to unravel the alleged money laundering networks associated with the Mahadev Online Book App. This betting platform, headquartered in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), has come under scrutiny for its purported involvement in large-scale hawala operations, which are believed to be used to transfer betting proceeds to offshore accounts.

The ED is investigating whether Kapoor violated any laws by promoting the Mahadev online betting app. The agency is also probing whether he has any financial links to the platform or its promoters.