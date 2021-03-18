Just like last year, the coronavirus pandemic continued to have its terrible impact on all of us even this year. From common people to the bigwigs, no one was spared. And right when the film industry was trying to stand back on its feet, several celebs tested positive for coronavirus.

Ranbir Kapoor

It was mother Neetu Kapoor who confirmed the news of Ranbir Kapoor having contracted the virus. "Thank you for your concern and your good wishes. Ranbir has tested positive for Covid-19. He is on medication and recovering well. He is in self-quarantine at home and following all precautions," she wrote on social media. Ranbir Kapoor is still under quarantine and recovering well.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali

Soon after Ranbir Kapoor, it was the news of Sanjay Leela Bhansali having caught Covid-19 that shocked us all. Bhansali was said to have contracted the virus on the sets of Gangubai Kathiawadi post which the shooting has been put on hold. Alia too underwent covid testing and her reports came out to be negative.

Manoj Bajpayee

Manoj Bajpayee was another celeb who recently tested positive. "I am quarantined because of being infected by coronavirus. I was infected because someone else was not following the rule. There are no issues if COVID-19 protocols are followed. The production house made sure that everyone followed the COVID-19 protocol. There is a limitation (with the new normal) but we have to get used to it. We could complete the film only because we followed the protocol. Of course, it takes time to adjust. Sanitisers and masks have become part of our life. But we have to continue working," he said.

Gauahar Khan

Soon after losing her father, Gauahar Khan tested positive for Covid – 19. The diva, however, grabbed headlines when reports surfaced that the Mumbai BMC filed an FIR against her for breaking covid rules. The actress has been accused of shooting despite testing positive. Gauahar's team has maintained that the actress had tested negative on multiple occasions.

Satish Kaushik

Satish Kaushik has also contracted the virus recently. He is under home quarantine and recovering.