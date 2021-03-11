Not just common people, Bollywood celebs too have fought a battle with coronavirus. Several celebs in the last one year tested positive for the virus. And the latest one to join the wagon is Ranbir Kapoor. The actor is said to have contracted coronavirus on the sets of Brahamastra. There were speculations over the actor's absence recently.

Ranbir Kapoor's uncle, Randhir Kapoor, had also spoken about how Ranbir was unwell but didn't know what it was. "I believe he is not well, but I am not sure about the nature of the illness. I am not in town," Randhir had told a website. It was Neetu Kapoor who made the news official with a social media post. Neetu tweeted, "Thank you for your concern and your good wishes. Ranbir has tested positive for Covid-19. He is on medication and recovering well. He is in self-quarantine at home and following all precautions."

Soon after news of Ranbir Kapoor testing positive, reports of director Sanjay Leela Bhansali testing positive for the coronavirus also made headlines. Bhansali, apparently, contracted the virus on the sets of Gangubai Kathiawadi. All the cast and crew were asked to undergo the covid – 19 test and the shooting has been put on hold for a few days. Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt has tested negative for the virus and is under home quarantine as a precautionary measure.

There were reports of the Brahamastra team willing to make the official release date announcement of the film on March 15, which also happens to be Alia's birthday. Ranbir Kapoor had planned some elaborate party for his ladylove. However, owing to his health the party and the announcement has now been put on hold for some time.