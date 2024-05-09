Nitesh Tiwari's much-awaited movie, Ramayana, starring Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi, has been in the spotlight for a few days. However, recent news reveals trouble brewing for the high-budget film. Allu Mantena Media Ventures LLP has issued a public notice claiming that the movie's script is based on their project, also named Ramayana. They allege that Prime Focus Technologies Limited, which negotiated to acquire the Intellectual Property Rights of their project, failed to fulfil payment terms.

According to the notice, the assignment agreement between Allu Mantena Media Ventures LLP and Prime Focus Technologies Limited hasn't taken effect due to unpaid fees. Consequently, Allu Mantena Media Ventures LLP retains the rights to their project, and Prime Focus Technologies Limited has no authority over it. Any use of their content in Prime Focus Technologies Limited's upcoming film directed by Nitesh Tiwari constitutes copyright infringement, leading them to consider legal action.

Earlier, captured images of the lead stars, Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi, looking stunning in traditional attire from the sets went viral on social media.

In the Ramayana, Ranbir Kapoor portrays Lord Ram, while Sai Pallavi takes on the role of Sita. Yash, known for his role in KGF Chapter 2, is rumoured to play Raavan, demanding a significant fee of Rs 150 crores.

The film boasts an impressive lineup with Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, Sunny Deol, and Yash in pivotal roles, directed by Nitesh Tiwari. However, Madhu Mantena and Allu Aravind, initially involved as producers, exited the project under undisclosed circumstances. Madhu Mantena's public notice asserts their stake in the film's script and material, warning against unauthorized use by Prime Focus Technologies Limited or any associated parties.

Despite the legal dispute, Ramayana remains one of the most anticipated Indian films, with its stellar cast and grand production scale promising an epic cinematic experience.