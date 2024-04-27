Fans have been waiting with bated breath for the first look of Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, the wait is over as the first set of pictures from the sets of Ramayan is out.

Ranbir has been prepping for the role for a very long time. His trainer has been sharing videos and reels on his social media handle, where Ranbir is learning archery and working hard on his fitness.

Leaked pics: Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, Sai Pallavi as Mata Sita from the sets of Ramayana

Zoom has shared the images from the sets of Ramayan that show Ranbir and Sai in the get-up of Lord Ram and Sita.

Wearing traditional ethnic attire, both of them are seen exuding charm and grace as they shoot for Ramayan.

While Sai Pallavi is seen wearing a golden and maroon tractional outfit, laden with jewellery and with a pallu over her head, Ranbir is wearing a purple dhoti. He is seen in the long locks, as he is bare-chested he opted for a shawl, earring and a neckpiece.

Netizens had mixed reactions to Ranbir and Sia's look in Ramayana, a section of fans weren't impressed with the look, while some said Sia was a misfit for the role. And Ranbir is looking more like Sanjay Dutt than Lord Ram.

A user wrote, "Non-deserving Ram character.."

Another mentioned, "It would be an insult to old Ramayana and the casting is inappropriate."

The third user wrote, "Not looking good, Adipurush casting was more ok than this.."

The fourth user wrote, "What a bad casting?"

The fourth user mentioned, "He doesn't have the piousness of Prabhu Ram portrayed by earlier actors.."

Ranbir as lord Ram and Sai Pallavi as Maa Sita from the sets of Ramayan. ? pic.twitter.com/b01jNTkvh5 — ???? ? (@behind_you_rk) April 27, 2024

Ranbir Kapoor has turned vegetarian to essay the role of Lord Ram

Meanwhile, Ranbir Kapoor is busy with the preparations for his role as Lord Ram. Reportedly the actor has decided to give up alcohol and meat to prepare for the role of Lord Ram in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana.

About Ramayana

Ranbir Kapoor portrays Lord Ram and Sai Pallavi plays Sita Mata. Yash is playing Raavan.

Sunny Deol is being considered for the part of Lord Hanuman, while Vijay Sethupath has been roped in to play Vibhishan. Other actors such as Naveen Pollishetty and Lara Dutta are also for roles in the film.

After the debacle of Prabhas- Kriti Sanon's Adipurush, which Ramayan, directed by Om Raut inspired, all eyes are glued to Bollywood filmmaker Nitesh Tiwari who is reportedly gearing up to make Ramayan.