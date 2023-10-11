After the debacle of Prabhas- Kriti Sanon's Adipurush, which was inspired by Ramayan, directed by Om Raut, all eyes are glued to Bollywood filmmaker Nitesh Tiwari who is reportedly gearing up to make Ramayan. As per various reports, Ranbir Kapoor will essay Lord Ram and Sai Pallavi will be seen as Mata Sita. It was earlier reported that KGF star Yash will be essaying the role of Raavana.

And now it is being widely reported that Sunny Deol will also join the cast.

Sunny Deol to star in Ramayan?

According to a report in Pinkvilla, Sunny Deol, who is currently basking on the success of Gadar 2, has been approached by the makers of Ramayan to play the role of Lord Hanuman.

As per the news portal, Nitesh Tiwari and his team members are in talks with Sunny Deol to play the pivotal role. The actor has reportedly shown interest in being a part of Nitesh Tiwari's rendition of Ramayan and is also excited to play Lord Hanuman.

The makers have remained tight-lipped and have also kept the details of the cast under wraps. Rumours are rife that Sunny might be part of the film.

Until now, neither of the makers has mentioned that he is part of the film.

Ranbir Kapoor turns vegetarian

Meanwhile, Ranbir Kapoor is busy with the preparations for his role as Lord Ram. Reportedly the actor has decided to give up alcohol and meat to prepare for the role of Lord Ram in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana.

According to media reports, the film will go on floors around February 2024. Yash is expected to join the shoot from the month of July 2024. The film will hit the big screens in 2025.

Sunny Deol's Gadar 2 success

Meanwhile, Sunny Deol is the highest-grossing film of the year with over Rs 525 crore so far. The film was released in theatres on August 11 and it is being screened across the country even after nearly two months.