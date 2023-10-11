On Friday, October 6, 2023, four films were released in theatres namely, Akshay Kumar's Mission Ranjgarj, Bhumi Pednekar, Shehnaaz Gill, Shibani Bedi, Dolly Singh, Kusha Kapila starrer Thank You For Coming, Sunny Deol's son Rajveer Deol's Dono and Atul Kulkarni's first Odia film Mindgame which is based on the true incident also released this Friday on theatres.

Though the film Mindgame wasn't promoted extensively, the premise of the film will give you goosebumps.

The cast

Apart from Atul Kulkarni essays the role of Arun Agnihotri IPS officer; Manoj Mishra is Kunjilal; Tanikella Bharani is Appa Rao; Shiju isMohanti IPS; Sanju Sivram as Sekhar.

IPS officer Arun was the man behind cracking down the case.

About the film Mindgame

Based on a real incident in Odissa, and a crime investigative thriller that showcases how a criminal dressed in disguise as a common man can be a threat to anyone in society.

The story is of a newly married couple who receive a gift box five days after their wedding, and that gift turns out to be a bomb that kills the husband and his grandmother and seriously injures the wife. The police inspector investigates and finds the man behind the mind game tactfully.

In the film, Atul Kulkarni essays the role of Arun Bothra (name changed to Arun Agnihotri) who is an IPS Officer in the state of Odisha.

Sir, real heroes like yourself have a long lasting impression even in a few seconds of interaction ?

About IPS officer Arun Bothra

Arun is currently working as Additional DGP, CID-Crime and Transport Commissioner, Odisha.

After the release of the film IPS officer Arun took to his social media handle and lauded Atul for acing the role with panache, his hard-hitting dialogue delivery, expressions, mannerisms and so on.

IPS officer Arun shared, "After watching the movie Mind Game, many friends have shared that @atul_kulkarni has beautifully copied my mannerisms. While watching the movie same thing surprised me. How could he read me so well in one meeting that too just before the shoot? What a brilliant actor!"

Not just IPS Arun, netizens who happened to see the film also lauded the actor and the film and are spreading the word on social media to watch the film.

Not every film needs promotion and Mindgame's word-of-mouth publicity is definitely helping the film reach a wider audience.

Do watch the film in a theatre near you.