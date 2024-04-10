Ranbir Kapoor has begun his preparations for Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana. The actor will be seen playing the role of Lord Ram in the trilogy. The film is reportedly being made on a mammoth budget of hundreds of crores, making it one of the most expensive films to come out of Bollywood. And, Ranbir is reportedly receiving an equally ginormous amount to play the part.

Who's getting how much

If reports are anything to go by, Ranbir Kapoor is getting Rs 75 cr for each part of the film. This will make his total at the end of the third film Rs 250 cr. Sai Pallavi, who will be seen playing the role of Goddess Sita, is also going to make a huge sum. There are reports that the actress will be making Rs 18 -20 crore per film in the trilogy. She reportedly makes somewhere between Rs 6-7 crore for films down south.

Yash, who is set to play the role of Ravana in the film, will reportedly be charging Rs 50 crores for each part that would make his total to be Rs 150 cr at the end of the three-part film. While Nitesh Tiwari has neither announced the film nor the release date yet, but the film has already been creating quite some buzz on social media.

Ramayan pics leaked

Recently, pictures of Lara Dutta and Arun Govil was leaked from the sets of the film. Post which, the makers decided to go with a strict no-phone policy on the sets. Arun Govil had recently heaped praise on Ranbir Kapoor and how he was the perfect choice to play the role. "But, as far as Ranbir is concerned, he is a good actor. He is an award-winning actor. Whatever I know of him, Ranbir works very hard, and he is a very cultured kid. He has got good moral and cultural values. I've noticed it several times. I'm very sure that he will try to do his level best," he had said in an interview.