Ranbir Kapoor's first look in the movie Shamshera made fans more curious about the film. One of the queries was who the female lead of the period drama is. Reports suggest it's Vaani Kapoor.

According to Bollywoodlife, the makers of Shamshera have finalized Vaani as the lead actress of the film, and she will be seen romancing Ranbir. Reports suggested that she will play Ranbir's onscreen wife.

Produced by Yash Raj Films, Shamshera will present Ranbir as a fierce dacoit. Some reports stated that Sanjay Dutt will play the antagonist in the film, and also the father of Ranbir's character.

This is the first time that Ranbir is playing the role of a dacoit, and the actor is very excited about it. Shamshera is being directed by Karan Malhotra.

"Shamshera is exactly the film I was looking for. While growing up watching Hindi commercial cinema, I had an image of what a film hero should be doing. Shamshera allows me to do everything that I had imagined and it's a very exciting project for me. Karan is going to take me completely out of my comfort zone and I'm looking forward to this challenge," he told a daily earlier.

Meanwhile, Ranbir is all geared up for his next release Sanju. Directed by Rajkumar Hirani, the biopic on Sanjay Dutt's life is another much awaited film. It will show Dutt's controversial life. Ranbir's look made fans even more curious to watch the film. Sanju is slated for June 29 release.