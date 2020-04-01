We're here to make your dreams come true. If you were to think of a star cast for a modern Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, who would it consist of? Don't hold back. If you're thinking what we're thinking, then you're going to be ecstatic.

Everybody has always lowkey wondered when Ranbir Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, and Deepika Padukone make a film. The three talented actors share a past but haven't yet shared a frame. We've seen Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone make magic on screen, as have Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone. Well, hold it, because they're going to be coming together for a film and it's Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam.

Ranbir, Ranveer and Deepika's stint in Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam

Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam when it came out, was a spellbinding Sanjay Leela Bhansali saga which tore people's hearts apart with Salman Khan, Ajay Devgn and Aishwarya Rai. The three took us on a journey, fans have never quite recovered from. At some point you became Nandini wondering who you would choose, either way, it's a loss or a gain.

Get ready to feel those same feelings except in HD, with a fresh set of Bollywood stars. Ranbir, Ranveer, and Deepika will take over from the iconic trio and take forward a remake of Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, the classic will be directed by none other than Karan Johar, our resident Bollywood romance guru.

Who would've thought this day would ever come. While the script and the release date aren't finalised we can still picture how it might be. Ranbir Kapoor is slated to portray Salman's character, Sameer who is all charm. Ranveer Singh will be playing Ajay Devgn's Vanraj, with his unshaken love and demeanour. Who better to play the glowing Nandini, than Deepika Padukone. With the Coronavirus pandemic though we can't be sure when the film will go on the floor, but we can only hope sooner, rather than later.

[Disclaimer: It's an April Fool story and every bit of information mentioned here is false. Happy April Fools' Day!!]