After months of speculations, it seems like Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt have finally decided to get married in December this year. Earlier it was reported that the couple will have a destination wedding but looking at the current scenario, the Kapoors and the Bhatts have apparently zeroed in Mumbai as the wedding venue.

The news of Ranbir and Alia's wedding had been doing the rounds for the past one year now. There had been reports of the couple getting busy with their wedding preparations. And now the latest reports suggest that Ranbir and Alia will tie the knot in the last 10 days of December.

"It was earlier planned as a destination wedding, but now, the families have decided to go ahead with the band-baaja-baaraat in Mumbai, in the last 10 days of December. Thankfully, Rishi's [Kapoor] health is much better, so the family is looking forward to the celebrations. The wedding functions will tentatively kick off on December 21 and will be spread over four days. But the dates are yet to be locked given the current situation," a source was quoted as saying by Mid-day.

A few days ago, people had started speculating that Ranbir and Alia had probably broken up since they couldn't find Ranbir in Alia's birthday pictures that had surfaced online. Later, Alia rubbished the rumours by uploading a picture of hers which was clicked by her favourite photographer, that is Ranbir.

And now that the reports of their marriage have again started doing the rounds of the industry, it remains to be seen if this particular piece of news comes out to be true. Let's wait and watch.