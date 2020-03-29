A lot has been said about the preventive measures one needs to take to protect themselves and others from the Coronavirus. A large part of this constitutes social distancing. And it's definitely not the easiest demand to fulfil in our excessively jam-packed lifestyles.

All the celebrities have been calling for social distancing and practising it as well. Yet, not every message hits home with simple requests, raps, songs, posts, laws, etc. Leading the way with an example, Alia Bhatt taught the media about social distancing much before Coronavirus taught the world at large.

Alia Bhatt keeps the media at bay through social distancing

We've been hearing about social distancing, why it's important in containing the Coronavirus pandemic. However, with the population density and our close proximity to human beings makes this task difficult.

Celebrities have always had it harder when it came to social distancing. Constantly followed and sometimes engulfed by the media, just the number of people who surround them can be overwhelming. While it's an occupational hazard for them, it means they need to put down their foot sometimes.

Alia Bhatt when she attended an event a few years back at a hospital, she experienced the media getting too close for comfort. By too close we mean, not enough room to make her way onto the stage. The actress had to part the crowd like Moses parting the Red Sea, by saying, "Step aside, firmly."

When she did get on the platform, she had to push the media back before the event began. Amidst loud chattering, she is seen pushing the media back with hand actions asking them to step back and not come too close. She's seen telling them, "Go back, I'm not going anywhere, I'm here, don't worry."

She turned into a school teacher telling everybody to stay quiet, reminding them it's a hospital. The things celebrities have to do. Well, some space never hurt anybody, did it? Right now, it can save you, so why not?