Karan Johar is very close to both Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, and he hardly misses any chance to pull their legs. But recently the film-maker said something about Ranbir that hinted at the actor's apparent commitment phobia.

At Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta's pre-wedding party, Karan took the stage along with Ranbir, Alia and Ayan Mukerji. A video has come up that shows Karan not just hinting at Ranbir and Alia's marriage, but also warning Alia about his apparent fickle minded nature as far as relationships are concerned.

"Rab ne Bana Di Jo. Sorry I was not talking about Akash and Shloka, but about Ranbir and Alia. Because clearly wedding season is on and we are trying to be inspirational because you never know Ranbir – wo kabhi bhi haath se jaa sakta hai (Ranbir can slip out of hand anytime)," Karan said while addressing the guests there, and also with the tinsel town couple standing beside him.

Karan's words were followed by laughter from the guests out there, but Alia and Ranbir apparently felt a little awkward. Does Karan fear that Ranbir's relationship with Alia might also go for a toss, and hence, he wants them to get married as soon as possible? Well, we leave it here for you to guess.

Ranbir was earlier in a relationship with Deepika Padukone, which ended on a bitter note as the actor himself had admitted that he had cheated on her. Later, he started dating Katrina Kaif, which lasted for few years, but this relationship also could not reach the next level and they broke up.

With such history, Ranbir is often considered to be commitment phobic. However, fans hope the actor's current liaison with Alia becomes a forever one.

On the work front, Alia and Ranbir will next be seen sharing screen space in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra.