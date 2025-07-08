Ranbir Kapoor can't seem to have moved on from his "dal chawal" comment. Years after calling his marriage with Alia Bhatt "dal chawal" and facing massive backlash for it, Ranbir has done it again! This time, he has referred to his daughter Raha Kapoor as his comfort, just like "dal chawal." Ranbir's 'Ramayana' co-star, Indira Krishnan, made the revelation in a recent interview.

Raha = "dal chawal"

Indira Krishnan will be seen playing the role of 'Kaushalya' in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana. She called the Kapoor scion a "devoted father" and recalled their conversation. "He told me Raha is his dal chawal. The simplicity and love with which he talks about his daughter—it stayed with me," she said in an interview.

Indira further revealed that Ranbir would even ask her to get her son's childhood books for Raha. "Every day he would remind me, 'Ma'am, did you get the books for Raha?'"

While Ranbir comparing Raha to his "dal chawal" is all about the solace and comfort she brings to his life; one can't help but remember the backlash he faced for calling Alia Bhatt "dal chawal".

The famous YJHD dialogue

Ranbir Kapoor's dialogue referring to married life as "dal chawal" in Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani opposite Deepika Padukone emerged as one of his most popular dialogues. "Shaadi is dal chawal for pachaas saal till you die ... arre life mein thoda bahut keema pav, tangdi kebab bhi hona chahiye na," he had said in the film. (Marriage is like dal rice for 50 years till you die. One should have a bit of keema pav, tangdi kebab, hakka noodles too)

Marriage with Alia Bhatt like "dal chawal"

It was back in 2022, right after his marriage and during the promotions of 'Shamshera' that the 'Animal' actor had compared Alia to "dal chawal" but also added that he was loving every bit of it.

Ranbir then, referring to the film's dialogue, said, "Shaadi is daal chawal for pachaas saal till you die. Arey life mein thoda bahut keema pav, tangdi kebab, hakka noodles bhi hona chahiye na (Can't have boring dal-rice for 50 years, you need other flavours too)!"

"But boss, after my experiences in life, I can say dal-chawal is the best. My life with Alia is best. My life has dal chawal with tadka, pickle and onions, it has everything. So, I couldn't have asked for a better life partner," he had said.

The massive criticism

While Ranbir might have made the statement out of love and a sense of admiration, but it didn't go down well with a section of social media. The actor faced massive backlash from a certain section over his comment.

This is what happens when no one writes the dialogues for you…aaand you are hungry but you’ve got to answer ? — Asma Ali Zain (@asmaalizain) June 26, 2022

"Imagine you get married and your husband compares you to a dal chawal reference from his movie," a person had said.

Just a man trying to mansplain loyalty in his own objectifying misogynistic way.. and people are like awww soo cute #RanbirKapoor #Mansplaining #TheBoys https://t.co/1kQp6lV9ph — Sania Qureshi (@Sani_SQ) June 26, 2022

"Just a man trying to mansplain loyalty in his own objectifying misogynistic way.. and people are like awww soo cute #RanbirKapoor #Mansplaining #TheBoys," another person had reacted.

"The way men can never refer to women as actual people," a social media user had written.

"Arrange marriages are scary what if he," another social media user had asked.