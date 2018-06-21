Ranbir Kapoor is head over heels in love Alia Bhatt and cannot stop gushing about his feelings whenever he gets a chance. The actor, who was the first one to admit dating his Brahmastra co-star, says that when you fall in love, even water tastes like 'sherbet'.

"Falling in love is the greatest thing in the world, the greatest feeling in the world. When you fall in love, everything is great, even water tastes like sherbet. You feel great," Ranbir Kapoor discussed his love life in an interview with Anupama Chopra.

But does love affects his work? Yes, it does for Ranbir.

"That's who I am. If I feel good about myself, the day, waking up in the morning and going to work, it's because life is great and love makes life great," Ranbir added.

Both Ranbir and Alia are currently in a good phase of their life especially the latter who delivered back-to-back hits and is currently riding high with the success of Raazi which crossed Rs 200 crore worldwide gross.

While Alia has so far remained tight-lipped about the relationship, Ranbir has been giving insights into his love life during media interactions. He recently revealed that marriage is on his mind while replying to one of his fans during a Twitter interaction on the occassion of Father's Day.

For the uninitiated, Ranbir and Alia got close to each other when they kicked-off the first schedule of Ayan Mukerji's directorial Brahmastra in Bulgaria. The two also spent the New Year Eve's together and apparently, Ranbir proposed to Alia in a filmy Yeh Jaawani Hai Deewani style which floored the Raazi actress.

After Ranbir's confession, Neetu Kapoor was all praise for Alia for her successful film Raazi and also commented on her posts with hearts and kisses. Ranbir Kapoor's sister Riddhima Kapoor gifted a special bracelet to Alia as well.

Alia too has been praising Ranbir's work in Sanju and has been actively commenting about the same on Twitter and Instagram. And if rumours are to be believed, the lovebirds have already decided to tie the knot but not before 2020.

"Alia is in a great phase of her life right now. She is in love and they both are sure of each other. Marriage is certainly on the cards but it won't happen before 2020," a source close to the couple was quoted as saying by Bollywood Life.