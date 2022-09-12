Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's Brahmastra has put an end to Bollywood's BO dry spell. The Ayan Mukerji project remains unfazed and undeterred by the boycott trend that has hit many Bollywood films quite hard. The sci-fi action thriller has won over critics and audience alike. And the magnanimous BO figures are a proof of that.

Brahmastra Part One: Shiva collected ₹ 31.5 cr - ₹ 32.5 cr on the opening day. It went on to garner ₹ 37.5 cr - ₹ 38.5 cr on Day 2. The film amassed a massive ₹41-42 crore on day 3 taking the total to Rs 110 cr in India. The film has reportedly collected Rs 200 cr worldwide.

Ayan Mukerji thanks the audience

"Gratitude, excitement, hope! A big thank you to everyone, everywhere who has gone to the cinemas to experience Brahmastra, keeping our movie going culture vibrant and dynamic. Looking forward to the next few days," Ayan Mukerji has shared on social media. Director Hansal Mehta had also said that he 'enjoyed' failing to get the ticket of the film.

Hansal Mehta fails to get tickets

"I really enjoyed #Brahmastra. What I enjoyed even more is going to a cinema hall for a nearly 60-70% full morning show after failing to get tickets for last night's shows.And long queues for the later shows at the same multiplex. The 2nd part is going to be HUGE," the director wrote on social media. He went on to add, "So much respect for the passion and perseverance of #AyaanMukherjee @karanjohar @malhotra_namit. Also the ever luminous #RanbirKapoor and @aliaa08. I really hope this film works wonders."

PVR sets the record straight

Earlier there were reports of PVR incurring a loss of Rs 800 crore and more owing to the poor box office performance of Brahmastra. The CEO of PVR Pictures, Kamal Gianchandani, had then taken to social media to bust the myth and share the actual figures.

It amazes me, the false and negative info about @BrahmastraFilm on the internet and in the media. Is it a lack of understanding or is it intentionally designed to cast doubts? Just so that we don’t miss crucial FACTS, I can now confirm that @_PVRCinemas did 8.18 cr Net BO (1/4) — Kamal Gianchandani (@kamalgianc) September 10, 2022

He wrote, "It amazes me, the false and negative info about @BrahmastraFilm on the internet and in the media. Is it a lack of understanding or is it intentionally designed to cast doubts? Just so that we don't miss crucial FACTS, I can now confirm that @_PVRCinemas did 8.18 cr Net BO." He also revealed that the film beat the opening day record of films like - Sooryavanshi, Gangubai K, RRR, KGF 2 - 11.95 cr.