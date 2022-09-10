Ranbir Kapoor's Brahmastra has got a solid opening at the Indian box office. Despite a systematic negative campaign carried out by a section of the audience and mixed reviews, the fantasy adventure film has got a flying start.

Brahmastra Day 1 Box Office Collection

According to the early estimation coming from the trade, Brahmastra has made an estimated collection of Rs 38 crore on the first day in India. It is a huge number considering there were a lot of negative talks before its release.

It has become the biggest opener in the post-pandemic era by beating the first-day collection of Sooryavanshi, which had collected Rs 26.29 crore.

Going by a report on Bollywood Hungama, the movie has earned big at multiplexes by collecting around 18.50 crore. It has to be noted that over 80 per cent of the collection has come from the Hindi version alone.

The South Indian versions have made a collection of around Rs 5 crore on the first day. The movie has estimated to have grossed around Rs 43 crore in India.

Despite such a good opening, Brahmastra has failed to make it to the top five biggest openers of all-time in Bollywood.

Rocking Star Yash's KGF: Chapter 2 is in the numero uno position by earning Rs 53.95 crore. It is followed by Hrithik Roshan's 2019 flick War which raked in Rs 53.35 crore.

Check out the top 5 list:

Ranking Movie Name Collection 1 KGF 2 Rs 53.95 crore 2 War Rs 53.35 crore 3 Thugs of Hindostan Rs 52.25 crore 4 Happy New Year Rs 44.97 crore 5 Bharat Rs 42.30 crore

As far the collection of Brahmastra opening day collection at the overseas box office is concerned, the Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt-starrer has made a collection of Rs 25 crore.

Going by the trade reports, the worldwide collection of the movie is approximately around Rs 65 crore.