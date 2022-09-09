Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's much-awaited film Brahmāstra: Part One – Shiva has been released on Friday, September 9. The multilingual film is a fantasy adventure flick written and directed by Ayan Mukerji.

It is produced by Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, Namit Malhotra, and Mukerji – in his debut production – under the production companies Dharma Productions, Starlight Pictures, and Prime Focus in association with Star Studios, along with Ranbir Kapoor and Marijke DeSouza. It stars Amitabh Bachchan, Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Mouni Roy, and Nagarjuna Akkineni.

The film is intended to serve as the first instalment of a planned trilogy as part of its own cinematic universe titled Astraverse.

Brahmāstra Story:

The story of Brahmastra revolves around a young man, who is on the brink of falling in love, gets his world turned upside down when he discovers he has the power to control fire and a connection to a secret society of guardians. What happens when the boy discovers he's got a hazardous superpower and being called upon to save the world from a evil forms the crux of the story.

Brahmāstra Review:

The film takes off with but slows due to prolonged love story. The second half is better. Although VFX is not up to the mark, it is quite unique. The core plot is unique and easily one-time watch. Performance wise, every actor including Ranbir Kapoor has done justice to their role.

Rajiv:

#Brahmastra 9/10 kudos to the whole team! The cast did a great job, the story was compelling, the CGI was stellar, and the songs are fantastic! Loved it

Subham Agarwal: Just saw the first half - Brahmastra, got to say, what I am feeling can be described by only one word: Awestruck.

The goosebumps i am having right now can't be compared with any other blockbuster.

Alia Bhatt deserves a special mention for being extra cute.

#brahmastra #aliabhatt

Don: #Brahmastra SPECTACULAR in the way Epic storyline with superb screenplay each and every moments is interesting VFX is in another level #RanbirKapoor delivered career best act #AliaBhatt also done fab job hats off to Ayan Mukherjee.

Haters can create multiple fake accounts to spread negativity, but theatre going Audience loved the film #Brahmastra #BrahmashtraReview

Panja: #Brahmastra inexperience of director is seen all over. Tried their best with vfx and love story but couldn't manage to hold the screenplay. 2nd half > 1st half, Overall an average fare. 2.75/5.

WisandroooOooOo: #Brahmastra takes its sweet time to establish its plot, second half is where it takes off when Bachchan enters, the vfx especially the climax is very well done, overall a good watch. The boycott morons who've been feasting on movies with lackluster content can eat mud.

Thyview: #Brahmastra Strictly Average. Mediocre 1st half followed by Decent 2nd half. Concept is intriguing, Actors gave it all but completely let down by lackluster screenplay . Dialogues are badly written. Barring few good scenes nothing worked.