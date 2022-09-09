Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt starrer 'Brahmastra' is just a day away from its release and continues to create a buzz with each passing hour. With just a day left to its release, the private screening of the film was held today in Mumbai and it was attended by Alia-Ranbir families and several close friends from the industry. However, Alia's father Mahesh Bhatt reportedly did not appear for the private screening.

Mahesh Bhatt skips private screening

Initially, this had created a lot of speculations but later a source close to the Bhatt family told the Times of India, "Mr Bhatt plans to go and watch the film with the audience. He has decided to buy a ticket and watch this special film on his own and not at an industry or private screening. He wants to experience the film with the people."

Yes, you read that right! Ayan Mukerji's labour of love has been grabbing the eye balls for quite some time now and the proud father of Alia Bhatt wants to experience the visual spectacle at the theatre with her fans. Well, it would be quite interesting to know Mahesh Bhatt's first reaction to Ranbir and Alia's 'Brahmastra'.

'Brahmastra' beats 'RRR' and 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2'

'Brahmastra', which also features Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna in pivotal roles, is made on a budget of a whopping Rs. 300 crores, and advance booking for the film has already created its own mark at the box office by beating 'RRR' and 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2'. Shah Rukh Khan is also expected to make a cameo in the same and will be essaying the role of 'Vanar Astra'.

'Brahmastra' marks Ranbir Kapoor's third collaboration with director Ayan Mukerji after 'Wake Up Sid' (2009) and 'Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani' (2013). While Alia will be seen collaborating with both Ranbir and Ayan for the first time. Produced by Karan Johar, 'Brahmastra' will release in four other languages, including Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam besides Hindi.