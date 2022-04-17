It was a star-studded evening at Ranbir Kapoor – Alia Bhatt's home Vastu. The biggest names from the industry were seen in attendance at their Mumbai home for a glitzy wedding reception. The who's of Bollywood entered with swag to bless the newly couple and join them in their celebration of a new beginning.

The Khans arrive

Alia Bhatt's Dear Zindagi co-star and biggest superstar of the country, Shah Rukh Khan entered the venue in his luxury car. However, the black curtains inside the car prevented the paps from getting any click of King Khan. Gauri Khan arrived separately looking every bit of glam and glitzy. Malaika Arora also made a fiery pink entry with beau Arjun Kapoor, who looked dapper in black.

Tara Sutaria and Aadar Jain also arrived in style. Shweta Bachchan Nanda looked stunning as she made an appearance in white. Karisma Kapoor and Karan Johar too arrived in black, looking all set for a gala evening. Neetu Kapoor defied age as she wore gorgeous attire. She was accompanied by her daughter Riddhima Sahni.

Soni Razdan and Shaheen Bhatt also arrived in style and posed for the paps. After her stunning wedding pictures, Alia Bhatt shared several mehendi pictures. The pictures looked straight out of a fairy tale.

Alia's emotional post

"The Mehendi was like something out of a dream. It was a day full of love, family, our beautiful best friends, a LOT of French fries, a surprise performance by the ladkewalas, Ayan playing DJ, a BIG surprise organised by Mr. Kapoor (my favourite artist performed my favourite songs), all followed by some happy tears and quiet, blissful moments with the love of my life. There are days… and then there are days like these!," she wrote while sharing the pics.