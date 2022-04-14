Ranbir Kapoor – Alia Bhatt's wedding festivities are now underway. One of the most loved couples of the industry, Ralia would soon be man and wife. While the entire nation is celebrating the joyous day and the happy reunion of the two, self-acclaimed critic, Kamaal R Khan is at it again. And this time, he has Sidharth Malhotra on his mind.

KRK's tweet

KRK took to social media and said that while once Sidharth Malhotra fought with KRK over a comment on Alia Bhatt and now, the actor himself has not been invited to the wedding. "Once #SidhartMalhotra did fight with me for #AliaBhatt. Now Alia didn't invite him for her marriage. Aukaat Pata Chal Gayee Naa Beta. Dhobi Ka Kutta Ghar Ka Naa Ghaat Ka."

While Sidharth and Alia parted ways long back, the duo had revealed that they continue to be on good terms with each other. Alia had said that there were only "good vibes" between the two. Alia and Sidharth have never tried to hide their relationship. And while Sidharth might be linked with Kiara Advani now, there was a time when these two were inseparable. What led to the two parting ways remains unknown but on KWK, Bhatt had revealed that it was all good between them.

Alia spilled the beans

"Yes, I have watched the episode. Sid and I did meet actually. They had shot the episode much before we met so he must have said that. But we have obviously met recently and it was extremely normal. Honestly, there will never be issues. I have nothing but just positivity in my heart for him. I'm sure he wishes the same as well. We have witnessed several milestones of our lives together. He spoke about meeting and chatting and we were fine. There are no bad vibes," Bhatt had said in an interview.