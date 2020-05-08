Kamaal Rashid Khan aka KRK is no stranger to controversies. The actor turned self-proclaimed film critic who is also notoriously infamous for his movie 'Deshdrohi' has had frequent spats with netizens in the past over his derogatory and controversial remarks.

From criticising actors to calling them out with bizarre names, KRK is truly the king of idiocy. Although KRK has left no stone unturned in defaming his fellow mates from Bollywood and there have been many some incident when he has stooped really low while doing so.

One such incident happened with Alia Bhatt, where KRK has shared his mean opinion about 2016 Vogue cover of Sidharth Malhotra and Alia Bhatt.

Alia Looks Like Bacchi in Panty: KRK

With the dating rumour of Student of The Year Jodi Alia Bhatt and Sidharth Malhotra, Vogue did a steamy shoot with the couple where to of them were spotted having fun on the beach. Alia and Sid looked hot as hell, donning the beach wears.

While many poured loved and were in awe after seeing the oozing chemistry of the lovebird Alia and Sidharth, KRK couldn't control himself from commenting something stupid on the same. He took his Twitter account to insult Alia Bhatt by saying, "Alia looks so Bacchi in panty but still some people keep forcing her to wear it."

This ignited Alia's then-boyfriend Sidharth Malhotra and he came to the rescue of his damsel in distress.

Sidharth Malhotra asked KRK to 'Shut-Up'

Sidharth was fumed after KRK's below the belt comment as he replied, "Sir ! We also try very hard to tell u to shut up but u keep tweeting !" To this, KRK slammed Sidharth by saying, "Sir Ji @S1dharthM 130Cr ppl of India also try very hard to tell you to stop acting but you keep doing films to harass them."

Sir ! We also try very hard to tell u to shut up but u keep tweeting ! @kamaalrkhan https://t.co/YRS4drWnVI — Sidharth Malhotra (@SidMalhotra) February 27, 2016

The banter did not end there as Sidharth went on to tell KRK that he needs to get enrolled in an English reading class as KRK did not understand his previous tweet.

I think u need English reading classes sir! ,as u didn't read and understand my previous tweet ! https://t.co/62YyVXuZGu — Sidharth Malhotra (@SidMalhotra) February 27, 2016

And since backing down is not in the nature of KRK, he again posted a reply on Twitter which read, "HAHAHAHAHA! Ok I will come to learn from you soon because you @S1dharthM are educated from Delhi idea institute."

Behaving like a perfect gentleman, Sidharth stopped replying to KRK's tweet. There were even rumours that KRK has threatened to beat Sidharth (that's hilarious, BTW). But later on, KRK refused such claims. (Not that stupid after all.)