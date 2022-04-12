Alia Bhatt is all set to tie the knot with Ranbir Kapoor. The nation went crazy when rumors of their love affair began doing the rounds and everyone hoped they would see a happily ever after. Bhatt has always maintained that she had a crush on the Kapoor scion ever since she was a kid. However, before Ranbir Kapoor came into the picture, Alia was linked up with several actors and socialites.

Varun Dhawan: Though the two always maintained that there was nothing romantic between them, onlookers said otherwise. Their crackling chemistry and fiery screen presence always made the buzz of the two of them being linked. However, on Koffee with Karan, both Alia and Varun had confirmed that they would not rather not go on double dates as it wouldn't be "comfortable".

Sidharth Malhotra: Alia and Sidharth have never tried to hide their relationship. And while Sidharth might be linked with Kiara Advani now, there was a time when these two were inseparable.

"Yes, I have watched the episode. Sid and I did meet actually. They had shot the episode much before we met so he must have said that. But we have obviously met recently and it was extremely normal. Honestly, there will never be issues. I have nothing but just positivity in my heart for him. I'm sure he wishes the same as well. We have witnessed several milestones of our lives together. He spoke about meeting and chatting and we were fine. There are no bad vibes," Bhatt had said in an interview.

Kavin Mittal: However, one name that surprised us all was that of Kavin Mittal. Alia Bhatt was once linked with Kavin Mittal, son of industrialist Sunil Mittal. The two met during a conference and hit it off instantly. Pictures of the two from the seminar kept making headlines. But, in reality, there was nothing more between the two apart from that conference. The buzz fizzled out with the same speed as it was spread.