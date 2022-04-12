And the day we had all been waiting for is finally here. Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's pre-wedding festivities are all set to begin on April 12. The wedding is expected to take place on April 17. Ranbir and Alia have still maintained their silence on the matter but with their homes being decked up, banquet halls being booked and wedding outfits arriving; there's hardly a reason to confirm now.

RK house decked up

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia are getting married in the Kapoor clan's ancestral house – RK house. Pictures and videos of decked-up Bhatt and Kapoor homes have now gone viral. The wedding is going to be a low key affair and only the closest to the stars have been invited for the events.

Groom's outfit arrives

Amid all the buzz and chaos, another thing that confirmed the wedding was Ranbir Kapoor's groom wear arrival. We saw videos of a Sabyasachi outfit arriving for Ranbir for the D-day. Alia Bhatt who has always dazzled in Manish Malhotra and Sabyasachi outfits, will wear a mix of both for her wedding and pre-wedding festivities.

Rishi – Neetu wedding card goes viral

Amid the buzz around Ralia wedding, the old wedding reception invitation card of Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Singh Kapoor has gone viral. "Mr & Mrs Raj Kapoor request the pleasure of your company on the auspicious occasion of the marriage reception of their son Rishi (Grandson of Late Mr and Mrs Prithviraj Kapoor) with Neetu (Daughter of Mrs. Rajee Singh) on Wednesday the 23 January 1980," the card read.