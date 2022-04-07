Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt have been trending ever since the reports of their wedding surfaced online. There has been a strong buzz that the two are going to get married on April 17. The wedding festivities would begin on April 13 and would continue till the 17th. However, owing to their busy schedule, Alia would head out to Hollywood for her debut, right after her wedding.

Court wedding?

Just like several celebs in recent times, it wouldn't be surprising to see Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt also heading out for a court wedding before a traditional ceremony. Katrina Kaif – Vicky Kaushal, Vikrant Massey – Sheetal Thakur and Farhan Akhtar – Shibani Dandekar have been the latest celebs to opt for a court marriage too.

No kids?

Since both Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are at the peak of their careers, it wouldn't be surprising to see them not going the parenthood way anytime soon. Alia Bhatt has back to back shooting schedules and films lined up for release. On the other hand, the Kapoor scion also has his dates booked.

"After a few years of marriage, the couple may consider having children and expanding their family. Right now Alia is riding the high wave of success, so maybe a few years would give her that much space before taking to motherhood," a renowned astrologer told an entertainment website.

The sudden wedding

Though the couple has been dating for several years now, the news of their marriage as sent a pleasant surprise wave across the nation. Both the families are quite fond of one another and it would definitely be a grand Bollywood wedding.