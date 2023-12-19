RANA elects new leadership for 2023-25 term; Prem Bhandari re-elected as president

The Rajasthan Association of North America (RANA) has recently undergone a change in leadership for the upcoming term of 2023–25. In a unanimous decision by the organization's members, the current president and well-known New York-based social activist, Prem Bhandari, has been re-elected to serve as president.

Prem Bhandari, a successful entrepreneur and philanthropist, has significantly contributed to the United States and India. Beyond his business success, he is a dedicated social activist, particularly involved in assisting differently-abled individuals through Jaipur Foot USA. During the COVID-19 pandemic, he distributed oxygen concentrators in India and contributed ventilators to hospitals. His proactive role in helping non-resident Indians earned him the "Community Leader of the Year" award in 2021. Globally recognized, Bhandari received the "Yog Ratan" award in London and serves as the founding director of a university dedicated to yoga. He advocates for preserving the Rajasthani language and has received prestigious awards for his social contributions.

The newly formed executive committee includes Dr. Sharad Kothari as the vice president, Ravi Jargad as the secretary, and Neelam Modi as the treasurer. The election committee has highlighted the unanimous support for the newly elected team.

Looking ahead to RANA's 25th-anniversary celebrations, President Prem Bhandari has announced plans to host a global convention next year. RANA has a history of organizing international conventions, graced by the presence of former Rajasthan Chief Ministers Ashok Gehlot and Vasundhara Raje.

RANA's core objectives revolve around fostering connections between the state of Rajasthan and its diaspora, as well as advocating for and preserving Rajasthani cultural heritage throughout the United States. This year, the organization took a significant step by leading the Millets awareness campaign internationally, aligning with the International Year of Millets (IYM).

President Prem Bhandari, who also holds the positions of Chairman of Jaipur Foot USA and head of the US chapter of REDIO—Rescuing Every Distressed Indian Overseas, played a pivotal role in globalizing the Millets awareness campaign. Additionally, he collaborated with Harsh Vardhan Shringla, Chief Coordinator for India's G20 Presidency in 2023, to organize events such as the Jodhpur Millets Festival. The newly elected leadership aims to continue RANA's impactful work and strengthen its ties with the vibrant Rajasthani community in North America.