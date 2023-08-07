In the wake of a tragic train collision in Odisha that claimed hundreds of lives, 16-year-old Tanishka Dhariwal displayed commendable initiative and empathy. Stirred by the news, she felt compelled to take action, leading her to spearhead a fundraising campaign that successfully amassed $10,000.

Notably, a significant proportion of these contributions came from her friends of diverse backgrounds, underscoring the unity and global community spirit nurtured among these young individuals.

Tanishka presented the funds to the Consul General of India in New York, Randhir Jaiswal, with the donation destined for the PM CARES Fund.

The donation ceremony was attended by Haridas Kotewala, Patron Member of RANA; Ashok Sancheti, Advisor at Jaipur Foot USA; Ravi Jargarh, Joint Secretary of RANA; and Chandra Sukhwal, a senior member of RANA. Tanishka Dhariwal, accompanied by her parents Nitin and Sapna Dhariwal, was also present.

Prem Bhandari, President of RANA and Founding Chair of Jaipur Foot USA, underscored the exceptional efforts undertaken by young Indian-Americans like Tanishka. He accentuated their affiliation with organizations such as RANA and Jaipur Foot USA, illuminating the impactful contributions they have made to their communities.

Tanishka's heartfelt gesture not only extends practical aid to those impacted by the Odisha tragedy but also forges stronger ties between U.S.-born Indian youth and their homeland. These connections take on greater significance against the backdrop of India's ongoing pursuit of self-reliance.

The tragic Balasore train accident killed at least 293 people and over 1000 injured in on June 2 evening, due to a triple train collision near Bahanaga Bazar railway station. There have been numerous probes and compensations were made to the families of the deceased by the government.

In the face of any tragedy, the PM Modi-led government in India has extended generous support to any country in the world. Bhandari noted India's self-reliance and its substantial role in international humanitarian assistance. Over the course of the past decade, India's outreach has extended to more than 100 nations, culminating in aid exceeding $25 billion. Particularly noteworthy is India's steadfast support during the COVID-19 pandemic, as the nation extended critical medical aid and vaccines through the Vaccine Maitri Programme to over 150 countries, while also providing supplies to various other countries in dire need. Former RANA president KK Mehta was the first NRI to generously donate Rs 1 crore on the day PM Narendra Modi announced the PM CARES Fund, which was at the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic in India.

RANA rises to every occasion

The Rajasthan Association of North America, commonly referred to as RANA, stands as a robust and influential organization representing non-resident Rajasthanis around the globe. With a mission to unite and empower those hailing from Rajasthan living outside India, RANA has emerged as a powerful force.

In the vibrant city of New York, RANA has orchestrated four International Rajasthani Conventions, which serve as testimony to the association's dedication and impact. Notably, during two of these conventions, the esteemed presence of Chief Minister Ashok Gallot, along with his cabinet members and senior bureaucrats, added an official touch, solidifying RANA's influence. Additionally, former Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje, accompanied by her cabinet colleagues and bureaucracy, graced another convention, emphasizing the organization's prominence.

This places RANA in a unique position globally, as it stands as the foremost and most influential community of non-resident Rajasthanis in the United States. A key pillar in RANA's foundation, its founders KK and Chandra Mehta, have established the Nakoda Bairavnath Trust. This Trust, deeply woven into their family's philanthropic endeavors, holds significance in RANA's current President and Founder Chairman of Jaipur Foot USA, Prem Mandari, serving as its Chairman.

When the PM CARES Fund was initiated in Delhi on March 28, 2020, it garnered attention globally, particularly within the Indian diaspora scattered across the world. A remarkable moment unfolded as KK and Chandra Mehta stepped forward as trailblazers. On March 30, a mere two days after the fund's inception, they made a pioneering contribution of ₹1,00,00,000. This act of compassion and generosity echoed their commitment to making a significant impact.

In essence, RANA's standing as a robust body of non-resident Rajasthanis resonates far beyond geographical borders, exemplified through conventions graced by political dignitaries and philanthropic endeavors that touch lives globally.