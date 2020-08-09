Mahesh Babu, Allu Arjun, Nani and many other celebs have showered wishes upon Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj, who entered wedlock in a private marriage ceremony held in Hyderabad on August 8.

Rana Daggubati is the son of producer Suresh Babu and grandson of late legendary filmmaker Daggubati Ramanaidu. The Baahubali actor, who was one among the most eligible bachelors of Tollywood, was linked some of his co-stars, but none of his relationships turned out to be true. He surprised everyone by proposing Miheeka Bajaj in May. Ever since, a lot was spoke about their marriage.

The Daggubatis are one of the eminent families of the Telugu film industry. They have a large number of friends in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Hindi and Bengali film industries. Many of them were eager to attend Rana Daggubati's wedding with Miheeka Bajaj. But both their families had to limit the guest list to 30 members. Very close relatives were present at their wedding ceremony on Saturday.

Soon after Rana Daggubati tied the knot with Miheeka Bajaj, several celebrities from Indian film industry took to social media to congratulate the couple. Here are some of their wishes for newly wed couple.

Mahesh Babu: Congratulations on your wedding @RanaDaggubati and Miheeka! Wishing you both a lifetime of love and happiness.

Namrata Shirodkar: My dear @ranadaggubati, you're officially married! Welcome to the club. Sending you love, blessings and loads of happiness!! Congratulations to you and @miheeka.

Actor Nani: Watching the end of an iconic bachelor @RanaDaggubati. Congratulations babai. Ee technology ento.

Akshay Kumar: Perfect way to get permanently locked-down :) Congratulations @RanaDaggubati , wishing you both a lifetime of happiness.

Samantha Akkineni: The most adorable Miheeka...Welcome to the family.

Ram Charan: Finally my hulk is married wishing @ranadaggubati #miheeka a very happy life together!!

Allu Arjun: Yesss ! The wedding bells have chimes . @RanaDaggubati

Dulquer Salmaan: Congrats @RanaDaggubati and #Miheeka on your beautiful wedding ! You both look perfect together !! In a normal world would have been there to see you both in person ! Wouldn't have missed it for anything.

Upasana Konidela: Congratulations Rana & Miheeka !!!!!!!! now we'll all live happily every after @RanaDaggubati #Miheeka

Sivakarthikeyan: Hearty congratulations and best wishes brother

Vishnu Vishal: Just few years back someone told me that he can never think of being married... The guy in this beautiful pic looks like that someone... Happy happy life @RanaDaggubati

Eesha Rebba: Congratulations and best wishes @RanaDaggubati #Miheeka #RanaMiheekaWedding

Genelia Deshmukh: Dearest Miheeka and @RanaDaggubati.. Congratulations on your wedding... I wish you guys loads of Love and happiness and your entire life together ...@RanaDaggubati can't believe your actually married

Devi Sri Prasad: Congratulations Dearest @RanaDaggubati & Miheeka on ur Wedding!! Wishing you both a MUSICAL & a HAPPY LIFE together.. forever n ever n ever !!!