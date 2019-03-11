Actor Rana Daggubati revealed that Saaho star Prabhas has enormous amount of patience, a quality that he had learnt to have since the days of the sets of SS Rajamouli's Baahubali: The Beginning and The Conclusion.

Rana Daggubati and Prabhas played the brothers in Baahubali film series, but they turn arch rivals for power. The two had extensive roles in Baahubali: The Beginning and The Conclusion and they spent around five years on the shooting of the two movies. But there are differences between the two in the way they spent their time on the sets of the film.

In these five years, Rana Daggubati appeared in several other movies apart from shooting Baahubali film series. He played lead roles in Nene Raju Nene Mantri, Ghazi, Baby, Rudramadevi and Bangalore Naatkal. He also made guest appearance in the movies like Dongaata, Size Zero and Winner. But Prabhas was only focused on Baahubali film series and Rana was amazed to see his patience level.

Rana Daggubati was having a candid chat with Chinmayi Sripaada's celebrity talk show Famously Filmfare, when he spoke about Prabhas's biggest strength. He said, "The first thing I learnt from Prabhas is patience. He has an unbelievable amount of patience. He was the pillar of Baahubali and unquestionably supported the film."

Rana Daggubati added, "Prabhas had then delivered back-to-back hits like Mirchi. Can you imagine how many films he could have done in those five years? How much he could have earned during that time? He never questioned that for a second. His integrity, dedication and patience is something that I love about him."

There was a time when Rana Daggubati had to make a pivotal decision concerning his friends' circle. "When Ram Charan and Bunny got married in quick succession, I also felt like getting married. I was not sure how much I can bother them now thsat they have wives. I had two options. Either I should get married or change my friends. I opted for the latter. And I befriended Naga Chaitanya and Akhil."